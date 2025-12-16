PrideStaff Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia Awarded 2025 Best of Central Valley Business

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is proud to announce that its Fresno, Modesto, and Visalia offices were voted winners of the 2025 Best of Central Valley Business Awards for Best Employment Service by the readers of The Business Journal. This marks the 11th consecutive year that PrideStaff has earned top honors in the employment service category.

Now in its 12th year, the Best of Central Valley Business Readers' Choice Awards celebrate businesses that make a meaningful difference across the Central Valley. More than 160,000 votes were cast during the 2025 voting period, a 21% increase over last year, reflecting the program's growing reach and community engagement. Winners were honored in 40 categories spanning key industries and services in the region.

"Being recognized year after year by our community means everything to us," said Sean Akin, Vice President of Branch Operations of PrideStaff Fresno and Modesto. "These awards affirm the trust employers and job seekers place in us, and we're grateful for the chance to support the Central Valley's economic vitality through meaningful employment connections."

"Our team is incredibly proud to be once again named Best Employment Service by readers of The Business Journal," said Blanca Covarrubias, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Visalia. "Every day, we strive to live out PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' This recognition is a powerful reminder that our work makes a real impact and that people voice their support."

"Congratulations to Sean, Blanca, and their outstanding teams for once again earning the trust and recognition of their local communities," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their commitment to service excellence, responsiveness, and building lasting relationships sets a standard for our entire organization. We're proud to support their success and celebrate their continued leadership in the Central Valley."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

