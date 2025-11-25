PrideStaff Continues its Partnership with the Fresno Mission to Combat Hunger and Uplift the Community

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaffirming its longstanding commitment to community service, PrideStaff has once again partnered with the Fresno Mission throughout November to address hunger and support vulnerable individuals and families across the Central Valley. Through employee volunteerism, food donations, and continued philanthropic investment, the staffing firm is helping the Fresno Mission deliver hope during the holidays and throughout the year.

Each November, in honor of late Founder George Rogers' birthday month, PrideStaff encourages its corporate office employees to take part in "serve days" at the Fresno City Center location. Using company-provided Paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO), team members prepare and serve meals while offering vital kitchen support for the Fresno Mission's daily operations. It's part of the George & Melodie Rogers Foundation's legacy of giving. PrideStaff also rallied employees, associates, and clients to support the Mission's Giving Thanks and Gratitude Food Drive, resulting in the donation of over 1,380 canned food items to help fill Thanksgiving tables for community members facing food insecurity.

"Helping others is a big part of the PrideStaff culture," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "George devoted his personal and professional life to uplifting people in need, and we are proud to carry that legacy forward by deepening our partnership with the Fresno Mission. Through hands-on service, meaningful donations, and foundational support, we're working together to deliver food, shelter, dignity, and opportunity to those who need it most."

PrideStaff's commitment to community engagement is part of its broader mission to "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most." By offering VTO, supporting grassroots efforts, and partnering with impactful organizations like the Fresno Mission, PrideStaff fosters a culture of purpose, compassion, and action.

Last year, PrideStaff's Home Office made one of the 10 largest food donations to the Fresno Mission, contributing more than 800 food items equating to 1,200 pounds of non-perishable goods. This November, PrideStaff broke their previous record with over 1,300 items donated and nearly 2,000 pounds of food. This effort helped nourish guests at their newest City Center campus. This year's efforts reflect a continued commitment to service and a growing partnership that addresses urgent community needs with both compassion and impact.

About the Fresno Mission

For 75 years, Fresno Mission has been a trusted faith-based nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals and families in crisis throughout the Central Valley. Through a wide array of emergency and long-term programs, including food distribution, housing, medical services, youth support, and job training, the Mission works to restore hope and rebuild lives. Its City Center campus represents a new model for collaborative care, designed to serve the evolving needs of the community through innovation and integration.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

