PrideStaff Once Again Named to Forbes List of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms

FRESNO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce that it has been named to the Forbes 2026 list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms . This marks the fifth time the company has earned a place on the prestigious list, reinforcing its reputation for delivering high-quality temporary staffing solutions across a wide range of industries.

Presented annually by Forbes in partnership with a leading market research firm, the list is based on independent surveys of hiring managers, recruiters, and job candidates. Respondents are asked to nominate staffing firms they would recommend, with rankings determined by the number of recommendations and overall performance in the marketplace.

Earning a place on this list reflects PrideStaff's ongoing commitment to service excellence and its ability to consistently meet the evolving workforce needs of clients nationwide. Through its network of locally owned and operated offices, PrideStaff delivers tailored staffing solutions backed by national resources and industry expertise. In today's fast-paced economy, temporary hiring has become a vital strategic tool, allowing businesses to remain agile and access specialized talent exactly when it's needed most.

"Being recognized again by Forbes is incredibly meaningful to our entire organization," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "It speaks to the strength of our franchise network and the dedication our teams bring to every client and candidate relationship. We take great pride in helping businesses stay agile while connecting people with opportunities that align with their professional goals."

"This recognition underscores the consistency and care our offices bring to the communities they serve," continued Heaton. "Our Mission has always been to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most', and this honor reflects how well our teams deliver on that promise every day."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website .

SOURCE PrideStaff