PrideStaff Named to Forbes' Best Professional Recruiting Firms List

FRESNO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce that it has once again been named to the Forbes 2026 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms , marking its 10th consecutive year receiving this distinction. The milestone underscores the company's sustained leadership and consistency in delivering high-quality professional recruiting services.

The annual Forbes list, developed in collaboration with an independent market research firm, is based on extensive surveys of industry peers and clients. Participants evaluate firms based on their ability to place candidates in professional roles, overall service quality, and likelihood of recommendation.

A decade of recognition on this list places PrideStaff among a select group of firms demonstrating long-term excellence and trust within the recruiting industry. The company's success is driven by its relationship-focused approach, deep market knowledge, and the strength of its franchise network.

"Reaching 10 consecutive years on this list is a significant milestone for our organization," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams to understanding complex hiring needs and delivering the right talent solutions. This kind of consistency doesn't happen by chance; it's built through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to excellence."

"Our teams continue to set a high standard in professional recruiting by staying closely aligned with client goals and market demands," Heaton continued. "Being recognized year after year speaks to the integrity of our approach and the strength of our franchise owners, who bring both expertise and genuine care to every engagement."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website .

SOURCE PrideStaff