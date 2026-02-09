PrideStaff Asheville Owners Expand with Acquisition of Charlotte (North) Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Charlotte (North) office has been acquired by Owners/Strategic-Partners Chad and Allison Austin, effective February 9, 2026. The Austins currently own and operate the highly successful PrideStaff Asheville office and will now lead both locations as part of their expanding regional footprint.

This transition marks a strategic investment in the Charlotte market and reflects the Austins' ongoing commitment to serving North Carolina employers and job seekers with excellence. The Charlotte (North) office will continue offering the full range of staffing and employment solutions clients and job seekers expect, with support from a leadership team deeply familiar with the local economy and workforce.

"Expanding into the Charlotte market is a natural next step for us," said Chad Austin, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Asheville, and now Charlotte (North). "We're excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and bring the same values-driven, client-focused approach that's guided our success in Asheville. Our goal is to help even more North Carolina businesses grow and thrive with the right talent."

"Chad and I are passionate about creating opportunities—for our clients, for our associates, and for our internal teams," added Allison Austin, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner. "We're excited to bring our energy and experience to Charlotte, and to make a lasting impact in this growing market through service, connection, and local commitment."

"Chad and Allison exemplify what PrideStaff looks for in Strategic-Partners—entrepreneurial leaders who care deeply about their communities and fulfill Our Mission to 'consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'", said Tammi Heaton, PrideStaff's Co-CEO. "Their expansion into Charlotte (North) not only strengthens our brand in the region, but ensures long-term continuity and local insight for clients and candidates alike."

PrideStaff Charlotte (North) specializes in placing candidates in temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire roles across industries, including administrative, customer service, logistics, and light industrial. Backed by national resources and local expertise, the office remains committed to helping area businesses meet their workforce goals.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

