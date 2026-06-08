PrideStaff Tuscaloosa Named Best of Alabama Winner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce its Tuscaloosa office was named a Best of Alabama winner in the Employment Agency category.

Owned and operated by Strategic-Partners Kim and Chris Tillery, PrideStaff Tuscaloosa has built a strong reputation for connecting local employers with qualified talent while helping area job seekers find rewarding opportunities. The office specializes in staffing for light industrial, administrative/clerical, and manufacturing roles, serving businesses and candidates throughout Northport, Tuscaloosa, and surrounding communities.

The Best of Alabama recognition adds to a long list of honors for the Tuscaloosa team, which has earned multiple internal PrideStaff awards for outstanding performance, service, and operational excellence. The latest award reflects what clients, candidates, and the PrideStaff organization have long recognized: the Tillerys and their team consistently deliver exceptional results in their market.

"To be voted the best employment agency in Alabama is incredibly meaningful because it comes from the community we are so proud to serve," said Kim Tillery, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Tuscaloosa. "Chris and I have always believed that staffing is about more than filling positions. It is about listening carefully, building trust, and helping people move forward. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose care and commitment show up in every client and candidate interaction."

"This award is a reflection of the relationships we have built across West Alabama," said Chris Tillery, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Tuscaloosa. "We are grateful for the employers who trust us with their workforce needs and for the job seekers who allow us to be part of their career journeys. Our team works hard every day to make great matches, solve real business challenges, and represent PrideStaff's mission with integrity."

"Kim and Chris have created a high-performing office that exemplifies PrideStaff's commitment to service excellence," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their consistent internal achievements, now paired with this public recognition as a Best of Alabama winner, speak to the quality of their leadership and the trust they have earned in the Tuscaloosa market. We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved honor with them."

PrideStaff Tuscaloosa's recognition as a Best of Alabama winner underscores the office's continued focus on PrideStaff's Mission to "consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff