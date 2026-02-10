PrideStaff Brings Corporate Strength to Denver (Northwest) Location

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is proud to announce that its Denver (Northwest) office has transitioned into a corporate-led location within the PrideStaff system. This move reflects PrideStaff's continued investment in the Denver market and underscores the local team's strength, performance, and leadership.

The Denver (Northwest) office will continue operating under the guidance of its experienced leadership team, ensuring continuity, consistency, and the high level of service clients and associates have come to expect. By strengthening its connection to PrideStaff's national organization, the office gains access to expanded resources, infrastructure, and strategic support designed to accelerate growth and improve results.

This transition reinforces PrideStaff's commitment to building on the office's strong foundation, local relationships, and personalized service that have driven its success. The enhanced alignment allows the team to scale its impact across the region while staying true to the values that define the PrideStaff brand.

"Denver (Northwest) has demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership, and this transition reflects our confidence in both the market and the team," said Tammi Heaton, PrideStaff's Co-CEO. "They consistently deliver client experiences focused on what matters most, and we're excited to further support their efforts as they continue to make a meaningful impact in the Denver community."

PrideStaff Denver (Northwest) serves a wide range of industries, including distribution, manufacturing, call centers, and administrative services. The team specializes in temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire placements and is widely recognized for exceeding industry benchmarks.

Most recently, the office earned the 2024 Best of Mile High Award in the Staffing Agency category and maintains one of the region's highest client satisfaction ratings based on ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® survey.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

