PrideStaff Co-CEO Mike Aprile Named to 2026 Staffing 100 North America List

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is proud to announce that Co-CEO Mike Aprile has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 Staffing 100 North America list. Now in his third year on the list, Aprile is recognized for his visionary leadership and influential role in shaping the future of workforce solutions.

With nearly 40 years of service to PrideStaff, including more than 30 years as Chief Financial Officer, Aprile brings deep financial expertise and insight to his role as Co-CEO. In 2025, he led key initiatives to strengthen the company's back-office infrastructure, investing in integrated technologies, streamlining operations, and positioning the company to support long-term growth.

Aprile also continued to champion PrideStaff's franchise expansion strategy, a central pillar of the company's success. Over the past year, new franchise signings accounted for approximately 20% of the organization's business units, expanding PrideStaff's footprint in both new and existing markets. To sustain this growth trajectory, Aprile's leadership fostered the development of relationships with three new broker networks and supported a 15% year-over-year increase in the franchise sales pipeline.

"Mike's leadership is grounded in a forward-thinking approach and proactive solutions. His ability to blend financial insight with a clear strategic vision has made PrideStaff stronger, more agile, and better equipped to meet the future head-on," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This recognition from SIA reflects the extraordinary impact he continues to have on our business and the industry as a whole."

Aprile's leadership has helped position PrideStaff as a consistent market performer, even amid economic shifts. In 2025, the company ranked #113 on SIA's list of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms for the thirteenth consecutive year and #46 on the Largest Industrial Staffing Firms list. PrideStaff also achieved a #17 ranking on Forbes' 2025 list of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms and climbed to #210 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List.

"Being included in the Staffing 100 is truly meaningful, and I'm grateful for the remarkable PrideStaff team that makes achievements like this possible," said Aprile. "Our success is built on collaboration, innovation, and the dedication of franchisees and staff nationwide. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our foundation and foster new opportunities for growth in the years ahead."

In addition to his executive duties, Aprile serves on the PrideStaff Board of Directors and Brand Advisory Council, contributing his perspective and experience to guide the company's long-term direction.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

SOURCE PrideStaff