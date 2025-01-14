PrideStaff Co-CEO Mike Aprile Named to the 2025 Staffing 100 North America List

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , announced that Co-CEO Mike Aprile was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 Staffing 100 North America list for a second consecutive year. This elite list honors visionary staffing industry leaders whose exceptional achievements and influence help chart a course into the future of workforce solutions.

As Co-CEO, Aprile's decisive leadership, insightful financial stewardship, and ability to consistently generate results have fueled PrideStaff's success. For over 35 years, Aprile has played an integral part in growing the brand through his dedication to fiscal responsibility and commitment to the company's core values. His focus on organizational advancement has resulted in PrideStaff's inclusion on:

After serving the organization as a long-time CFO, Aprile was named Co-CEO in 2020 and continued to make his mark on the industry by intently focusing on growth. In 2023, Aprile implemented a strategic growth plan that included investing in additional company-owned units while continuing with PrideStaff's traditional franchised business model to increase the company's bottom-line and profitability.

Aprile is a dynamic leader whose innovative strategies have been pivotal in driving the success of the organization. His commitment to accelerating franchise expansion drove the creation of a semi-absentee franchise ownership model and multiple promotional programs that allow new incoming franchisees to invest more capital into their businesses, fostering stronger foundations and increasing their chances of success. These strategic moves have led to a 300% increase in year-over-year pipeline volume and new signings in 2024 that account for 10% of PrideStaff's current location footprint.

With extensive experience navigating the company through economic and market fluctuations, Aprile helped position the organization for advancement by investing in top talent even as the industry slowed. This forward-thinking decision led PrideStaff to add additional branch and division leaders and its first Chief Sales Officer to its ranks.

As a member of the PrideStaff Brand Advisory Council and PrideStaff's Board of Directors, Aprile stays at the forefront of decision-making, remains a driving force behind brand expansion and success, and a champion of company-wide initiatives to drive concerted sales efforts. "I'm extremely grateful to be named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America list for a second time," said Aprile. "I look forward to continuously developing our Strategic-Partners' and staff's talents, providing exceptional service experiences, and making strong financial decisions to expand our brand."

