PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton Highlighted on the 2025 Staffing 100 North America List

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is proud to announce that Co-CEO Tammi Heaton was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 Staffing 100 North America list for a fourth consecutive year. This prestigious list celebrates leaders whose influence and accomplishments elevate workforce solutions and advance the industry.

In addition to this year's Staffing 100 accolade, Heaton has been honored as a SIA Global Power 150 member for 10 consecutive years, reflecting her enduring influence in the staffing industry. Under her leadership, PrideStaff has consistently earned recognition for excellence. As a testament to Heaton's commitment to quality service, the company is the only commercial staffing company with over $100 million in revenue to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® and Best of Talent® 15-Year Diamond Awards. This dedication has also led to PrideStaff being named to SIA's lists of Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years and Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the United States for seven consecutive years.

This recognition emphasizes PrideStaff's ongoing commitment to focusing on what matters most to all those we serve.

Heaton's impact extends beyond accolades; her innovative strategies have propelled the company's growth and positioned it as an industry leader. By combining cutting-edge technology with the human touch of exceptional service, she has driven initiatives that enhance efficiency and service quality across all business functions. She recently guided the development of the organization's AI governance and strategy, which established a framework for the use of ethical and secure AI integration across all business functions. Implementing these AI tools, combined with the other components of her digital transformation strategy, will save nearly 100,000 hours annually across The PrideStaff Companies. Additionally, in 2024, Heaton drove the implementation of new sales strategies and hired the organization's first Chief Sales Officer. These future-focused ideas provide sales teams with the tools, processes, and focused leadership necessary to increase efficiency, make data-driven decisions, and position PrideStaff for growth.

Understanding that delivering a world-class experience for Clients and Talent begins with building an exceptional employee experience, PrideStaff has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Internal Employee Award each year since its inception in 2020 and has been honored among ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women since its creation in 2023. Prioritizing the employee experience as a key element in driving business growth reflects Heaton's dedication to excellence in all areas of the staffing industry.

Additionally, Heaton serves on PrideStaff's Board of Directors, is a member and former co-chair of the PrideStaff Brand Advisory Council (PBAC), and is a distinguished panelist for industry partners such as SIA and ASA. As a proud community leader, she also makes time for philanthropic activities and supports non-profit organizations through:

The creation of PrideStaff's Proud to Refer ® program, which helps companies find the talent they need while supporting local charities such as the American Cancer Society ® , Boys and Girls Club of America, and Wounded Warrior Project ®

Spearheaded food drives in partnership with the Fresno Rescue Mission, which provided approximately 8,000 meals to the local community

"I'm honored to be named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America list for a fourth consecutive year," said Heaton. "This recognition emphasizes PrideStaff's ongoing commitment to focusing on what matters most to employers, job seekers, and the communities we serve. We are proud to enhance an industry that profoundly and positively impacts lives."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

