PrideStaff Named to Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans List for the Eighth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce its inclusion on Entrepreneur 's 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list. Ranked number 83, PrideStaff has earned this honor for the eighth year in a row, underscoring its commitment to supporting military veterans through rewarding franchise ownership opportunities.

Compiled annually, Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans highlights the best franchise opportunities based on factors such as incentives for veteran owners, franchisee satisfaction, growth, and support systems. PrideStaff's consistent recognition on this list reflects both the strength of its business model and its long-standing commitment to helping veterans transition into business ownership.

Backed by more than 45 years of staffing expertise, PrideStaff equips franchisees with the tools to succeed in an evolving labor market. The company provides extensive training, innovative technology, and national-scale resources while empowering local owners to deliver the personalized service their clients and candidates value most.

"We are honored to once again be named one of Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans," said Paula Pizarro, CFE, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development for PrideStaff. "Veterans bring leadership, discipline, and a strong sense of service to everything they do, qualities that make them exceptional business owners. At PrideStaff, we take great pride in offering veterans the training, resources, and support needed to thrive in staffing, while also giving them the opportunity to continue serving others in their communities."

"Recognition on this list for eight consecutive years validates the strength of our franchise program and the incredible impact our veteran owners make," Pizarro continued. "We're proud to provide a pathway where veterans can apply their skills to entrepreneurship, achieve financial independence, and build businesses that positively influence local workforces and communities."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff