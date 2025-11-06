PrideStaff Dallas (North) Marks 25th Anniversary with $25,000 Commitment to Ally's Wish

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 25th anniversary serving the Dallas business community, PrideStaff's North Dallas office has announced a five-year charitable partnership with Ally's Wish . This local nonprofit grants final wishes to terminally ill mothers with young children. As part of this initiative, PrideStaff Dallas (North) has committed $25,000 to support the organization's mission and help shorten its growing waitlist.

The partnership was revealed at a celebratory luncheon hosted by PrideStaff Dallas (North) on October 2, bringing together clients, partners, and community leaders. Following a summer-long nomination process, Ally's Wish was selected for its unique, urgent mission and a deeply personal connection to the PrideStaff team.

"Ally's Wish resonated with us on a personal level through the story of our beloved team member, Elizabeth," said Amy Linn, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Dallas (North). "Elizabeth's spirit defined our office. When she was diagnosed with colon cancer, we rallied around her as she had done for so many of us. Her final wish to spend one last beach trip with her daughter and mother went unfulfilled. Partnering with Ally's Wish is our way of honoring her memory and helping ensure that other families have the chance to create those final memories."

Founded in North Texas, Ally's Wish faces a heartbreaking three-year waitlist due to limited funding. Their work is increasingly vital, with over 850 children in the U.S. losing a parent each day and 1 in 13 experiencing the loss of a parent by age 18. The organization provides lasting moments for children and mothers, creating memories that are often out of reach during terminal illness.

"This partnership reflects the heart of who we are," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO at PrideStaff. "Amy and her team exemplify the power of turning shared values into meaningful action. Their leadership goes far beyond staffing. They are committed to building stronger communities and honoring the lives that shape them. We're proud to support their efforts and Ally's Wish in making a lasting difference."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

