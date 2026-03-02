PrideStaff Excited to Welcome New Leadership to Phoenix Metro - Scottsdale Office

PHOENIX, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , announced today a change in ownership for its Phoenix Metro - Scottsdale office. Effective March 2, the Scottsdale location will be led by Celine Rasborn. Previous owner Ann Gilbert will continue to own and operate PrideStaff Phoenix Metro - East Valley, maintaining her ongoing commitment to serving clients and talent throughout the region.

The ownership transition allows both offices to continue operating independently while strengthening PrideStaff's presence across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Rasborn brings a strong background in staffing and workforce solutions and will lead the Scottsdale office with a focus on service excellence, local market expertise, and PrideStaff's Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'

"Stepping into ownership of the Scottsdale office is both an honor and an exciting opportunity," said Celine Rasborn, Owner/Strategic-Partner. "This location has a strong reputation in the market, and I'm grateful for the foundation already established here. I'm looking forward to growing the business, supporting our clients and talent, and continuing to deliver the high-touch service PrideStaff is known for."

"Celine's leadership and commitment to client service make her an excellent fit for the Scottsdale market," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Her vision, combined with the strength of the PrideStaff system, positions the office for continued success and meaningful impact in the community."

