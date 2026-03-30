PrideStaff Expands North Texas Footprint with New Dallas (Southwest) Office

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Dallas (Southwest). Led by Owner/Strategic-Partner Jake Yoon, the new office will serve clients and job seekers throughout the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including Arlington, Grand Prairie, and beyond.

With a professional background rooted in operational leadership and workforce development, Yoon brings over 20 years of executive-level experience to PrideStaff. As CFO of a major transportation services firm supporting contracts with airports and airlines, Yoon oversaw finance, HR, labor relations, and risk management for a workforce of more than 1,200 employees. His extensive expertise in hiring, team building, and strategic operations positions him to deliver outstanding results for both employers and job seekers.

"North Texas has been experiencing explosive development, from energy infrastructure and manufacturing to AI-driven data centers. I'm proud to play a role in helping employers and professionals keep pace with that momentum," said Yoon. "Staffing has always been a part of what I've done, and PrideStaff's mission, culture, and hands-on franchise model align perfectly with my values. From my first meeting, I was welcomed as a person, as a leader, and now as part of a greater family."

"Jake's proven track record as a strategic operator and people-first leader makes him an ideal partner for PrideStaff," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "His passion for community-building, team development, and deep insights into cultural fit will serve our clients and candidates well. We're excited to support him in bringing PrideStaff's mission to life across the DFW market."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff