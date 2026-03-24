PrideStaff Financial Named to ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women List for Fourth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff Financial, a division of PrideStaff specializing in accounting and finance staffing, has been named to ClearlyRated's® 2026 Best Staffing Firms for Women. This is the fourth consecutive year PrideStaff Financial has earned this honor.

The recognition places PrideStaff Financial among fewer than .01% of staffing firms across the U.S. and Canada to earn the prestigious award. Winners are determined based on stringent criteria that include the following: A firm must invite feedback from 100% of its internal staff on their overall experience within their organization. Women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles.

"We are proud to be recognized again, especially because this honor is based on feedback from our employees," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Supporting our team members is an important part of what we do, and this recognition reflects the environment our teams have built. Our Mission is to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' and that starts with creating meaningful opportunities for our people."

PrideStaff Financial also earned the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients and candidates, as well as ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award for providing an exceptional experience for their employees.

"I'm proud to recognize the companies honored on this year's Best Staffing Firms for Women list," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "During Women's History Month, it's especially meaningful to spotlight organizations that are actively investing in the success and advancement of women in the workplace. While the industry continues to navigate challenges such as pay equity and leadership representation, these firms are setting a powerful example by creating supportive environments where women can thrive and grow. Congratulations to each of these organizations, and thank you for your continued dedication to building a more equitable future for the workforce."

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more at the ClearlyRated website.

SOURCE PrideStaff