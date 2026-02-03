PrideStaff Financial Wins 2026 Best of Staffing® 5-Year Gold Award for Employee Satisfaction

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff Financial , a nationally recognized, franchised division of PrideStaff specializing in accounting and finance staffing, is proud to announce it has earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award. This distinction is reserved for staffing firms that have consistently demonstrated high employee satisfaction by earning the award for five consecutive years.

The Best of Staffing Employee Award is based entirely on ratings submitted anonymously by internal staff. On average, employees at winning firms are more than 1.7 times more likely to be satisfied with their firm than those working at non-winning agencies.

In this year's survey, PrideStaff Financial earned satisfaction scores well above the global NPS benchmark for an "excellent" workplace experience. These results demonstrate the company's success in building a culture where employees are positioned to achieve their personal and professional goals.

"This recognition speaks volumes about the pride and purpose our team brings to work every day," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Creating a workplace where people feel valued, empowered, and supported isn't just a goal—it's at the core of who we are. PrideStaff Financial's ability to maintain such high levels of employee engagement and satisfaction over time is a powerful testament to our culture and leadership. This award underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service not only to clients and candidates, but also to the incredible people who make that success possible."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website .

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through validated testimonials and performance scores.

SOURCE PrideStaff