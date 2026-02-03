PrideStaff Financial Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff Financial , a nationally franchised accounting and financial staffing division of PrideStaff, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards by ClearlyRated. Based entirely on ratings from clients and candidates, these awards represent the pinnacle of service achievement in the staffing industry and are given exclusively to firms that have earned the Best of Staffing honor for at least 15 consecutive years. In 2026, fewer than .1% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada achieved the 15-Year Diamond distinction for both client and talent satisfaction.

PrideStaff Financial's enduring strength in service delivery is reflected by earning satisfaction scores nearly double the industry average. PrideStaff Financial continues to solidify its position as a true leader in service within the staffing industry, as it is the only staffing firm specializing in accounting and financial staffing in the U.S. and Canada to achieve ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards for Client and Talent satisfaction. These awards underscore the firm's long-standing commitment to service excellence in the competitive accounting and finance recruitment fields.

"To be continuously recognized for nearly two decades is truly meaningful," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "These 15-Year Diamond Awards affirm the deep trust our partners place in PrideStaff Financial and reflect the extraordinary consistency and quality our teams bring to every engagement. In a highly specialized market, delivering value year after year is a significant achievement, and we're grateful to everyone who contributed to our success."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help organizations leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through validated testimonials and performance scores.

