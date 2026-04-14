PrideStaff Fresno Moves to New Office to Support Continued Growth

FRESNO, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, announced today that its Fresno office has relocated to a new, expanded suite at 675 West Nees Ave, Suite 107, Fresno, CA 93711. The move supports the continued growth of the Fresno operation and accommodates its full portfolio of services, including PrideStaff Financial and G.A. Rogers & Associates.

The new office provides enhanced space and resources to better serve clients and job seekers across the Central Valley. By housing multiple divisions under one roof, the Fresno team is positioned to deliver specialized staffing and recruiting solutions across light industrial, administrative, accounting and finance, and executive search disciplines.

The relocation reflects ongoing demand for workforce solutions in the region and reinforces PrideStaff's commitment to delivering high-quality service experiences tailored to local business needs. Under the leadership of Area Vice President Sean Akin, the Fresno office continues to expand its reach and impact within the market.

"Moving into this new space is an exciting milestone for our entire team," said Akin. "It represents the growth we've achieved and the opportunities ahead as we continue to deepen relationships with clients and candidates. Having our PrideStaff Financial and G.A. Rogers & Associates teams alongside us allows for greater collaboration and a more seamless experience for the businesses we serve."

"PrideStaff's success is built on the strength of our local offices and their ability to adapt to evolving market demands," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Sean and his team have consistently demonstrated a commitment to service excellence. This new location enables them to further elevate the level of support they provide to the Fresno business community."

The Fresno office will continue to focus on connecting top talent with leading employers while delivering on PrideStaff's Mission: to "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff