PrideStaff Is Pleased To Announce New Ownership For Mission Viejo Office

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing agency, announced today a change in ownership for its South Orange County Mission Viejo office. Effective February 16, the office will be under the leadership of new Owner/Strategic-Partner Yvonne Haner, positioning the team to continue serving local employers and job seekers in the community.

Yvonne brings a client-focused leadership approach and a commitment to service excellence that aligns with PrideStaff's Mission of "Consistently providing client experiences focused on what they value most." Under her ownership, the award-winning Mission Viejo office will continue delivering temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing solutions to businesses throughout South Orange County.

"I'm excited to lead the Mission Viejo office into its next chapter of growth," said Haner. "I'm committed to building strong partnerships throughout South Orange County. My goal is to ensure every interaction reflects PrideStaff's dedication to service, responsiveness, and results."

"Yvonne brings strong leadership and a clear vision for delivering exceptional service in the South Orange County market," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Her commitment to building meaningful client relationships and supporting job seekers aligns perfectly with our mission and exceeds the standards that define the PrideStaff brand."

