PrideStaff Minneapolis (North) Wins 2026 Readers' Choice Award for Best Employment Services in the North Metro Area

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its Minneapolis (North) office has been awarded the 2026 Readers' Choice Award for Best Employment Services by SUN Newspapers. The recognition celebrates the office's commitment to delivering outstanding staffing and job search support to employers and job seekers throughout the North Metro area.

Under Tim and Molly Radaich's leadership, the Minneapolis (North) office has grown its presence across the Twin Cities' northern suburbs by building strong relationships with both employers and job seekers. With the backing of PrideStaff's national resources and support systems, the local team delivers customized staffing solutions and career guidance while maintaining the personalized, consultative approach of a locally owned business.

"This award is meaningful because it comes directly from the people we serve," said Tim Radaich, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Minneapolis (North). "We are grateful to every client, associate, and candidate who took the time to vote for us. Our team works hard every day to create opportunities, connect great people with great jobs, and support local businesses—and this recognition affirms the impact of that work."

"Tim and his team have done an outstanding job building trust and delivering results in their market," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Being chosen as a Readers' Choice winner is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and alignment with Our Mission of 'Consistently providing client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

Now in its 16th year, the Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best local businesses, professionals, and services across a range of categories. Readers of the SUN Newspapers voted for their favorites both online and in print. PrideStaff Minneapolis (North) was selected as the top employment service provider in the region, underscoring its trusted role in the community and high levels of client and talent satisfaction.

The Readers' Choice Award adds to a growing list of achievements for PrideStaff Minneapolis (North), positioning the office as a leader in staffing services across the region.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With over 45 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, combined with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

