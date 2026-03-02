PrideStaff Morristown Offices Relocate to Mountainside, New Jersey

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , announced today the relocation of its Morristown offices to a new facility in Mountainside, New Jersey. The move, effective March 1, 2026 reflects the organization's continued growth in the region and its commitment to delivering exceptional service to local employers and job seekers.

The offices are now located at 1132 Spruce Drive, Suite 2B, Mountainside, NJ 07092. Locally owned and operated by Dino and Giselle Bavaro, the Morristown team will continue serving businesses and professionals throughout Northern and Central New Jersey, also offering professional recruiting as a G.A. Rogers & Associates office and accounting and finance staffing as part of the PrideStaff Financial division. Services include temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing solutions across multiple professional disciplines.

"The move to Mountainside gives us a more centralized and accessible location, while creating an environment that better supports our team and our clients," said Dino Bavaro, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Morristown. "As our business continues to grow, this new space allows us to scale thoughtfully while staying focused on what matters most—building strong relationships and delivering results for the companies and candidates we serve."

The Morristown offices provide staffing and recruiting services through PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial, and G.A. Rogers & Associates, supporting a wide range of industries with specialized talent solutions. The relocation underscores the franchise's long-term investment in the New Jersey market and its role in supporting local workforce needs.

"Dino and Giselle exemplify the entrepreneurial leadership that defines the PrideStaff brand," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This relocation is a natural next step in their continued success and reflects their commitment to growth, service excellence, and the communities they serve."

