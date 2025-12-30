PrideStaff Named To Business Insider's List Of America's Top Recruiting Firms

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is proud to announce its inclusion in Business Insider's 2026 list of America's Top Recruiting Firms. This ranking, developed in collaboration with research firm Plant-A Insights Group, honors the top 750 recruiting firms in the United States for outstanding performance in executive search, professional placement, and temporary/contract staffing.

To compile the list, more than 22,000 hiring managers and job seekers were surveyed about their experiences with over 4,000 recruiting firms nationwide. Rankings were based on a proprietary scoring model that incorporated peer recommendations, satisfaction across key service categories, and third-party validation. Firms that excelled across all three service categories—executive, professional, and contract staffing—received special recognition for their comprehensive service excellence.

"Being named one of America's Top Recruiting Firms by Business Insider is a meaningful achievement for our entire organization," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This recognition is particularly rewarding because it's grounded in the voices of both clients and candidates—two groups at the heart of everything we do. Our teams across the nation work tirelessly to deliver experiences that reflect Our Mission 'to consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'. This honor is a direct reflection of their dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence." Co-CEO Mike Aprile added, "This award validates our focus on continuous improvement and local expertise. We are honored to be recognized by Business Insider and remain dedicated to setting the industry standard for excellence."

This accolade from Business Insider follows a banner year of industry accolades for the organization. Throughout 2026, PrideStaff has maintained its position at the forefront of the staffing industry, having earned spots on the Forbes lists for America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and Best Temporary Staffing Firms. The firm also continued its decade-plus streak on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and the Franchise Times® Top 400 list, further validating the strength of its franchise model.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

