PrideStaff Named to ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women List for Fourth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , has been named to ClearlyRated's® Best Staffing Firms for Women list for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition highlights staffing firms that demonstrate exceptional commitment to supporting and advancing women in the workforce.

Fewer than .01% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada qualified for this elite recognition. This accolade is based on stringent criteria that include the following: A firm must invite feedback from 100% of its internal staff on their overall experience within their organization. Women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our people," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "We are committed to fostering a culture where women feel supported and empowered to grow, and it's rewarding to see that commitment reflected in this honor," Heaton added. "When our employees have a positive experience, it strengthens the service we provide to our clients and candidates. That connection is central to our mission."

This year, PrideStaff also earned its third consecutive Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated for providing superior service to clients and candidates, as well as ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award for providing an exceptional experience for employees.

"I'm proud to recognize the companies honored on this year's Best Staffing Firms for Women list," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "During Women's History Month, it's especially meaningful to spotlight organizations that are actively investing in the success and advancement of women in the workplace. While the industry continues to navigate challenges such as pay equity and leadership representation, these firms are setting a powerful example by creating supportive environments where women can thrive and grow. Congratulations to each of these organizations, and thank you for your continued dedication to building a more equitable future for the workforce."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website .

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more at the ClearlyRated website .

SOURCE PrideStaff