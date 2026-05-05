Rx relief Announces Move to a New Fresno Location

FRESNO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx relief, a Joint Commission Certified pharmacy staffing firm and division of PrideStaff, is excited to announce a move to a new Fresno location, effective May 5, 2026. The move reflects the organization's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service to healthcare clients and pharmacy professionals throughout the region.

Rx relief

The new office is located at 7555 N Palm Ave, Suite 210, Fresno, CA 93711. The upgraded space is designed to enhance accessibility and provide a more efficient, welcoming environment for both clients and candidates.

Rx relief specializes in placing highly qualified pharmacy professionals in a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, retail pharmacies, and specialty practices. The new location will support the team's ability to meet increasing demand while maintaining the personalized service and responsiveness that clients and candidates expect.

"This move represents an important milestone for our team," said Marty Hancock, Senior Vice President of Rx relief. "Our new office allows us to better serve our clients and expand our reach within the healthcare community. We're proud of the growth we've achieved and grateful for the ongoing support from PrideStaff as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Fresno market."

"Rx relief plays a critical role in connecting healthcare organizations with skilled pharmacy professionals," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Marty and his team have consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and service. This new location positions them to build on that success and continue delivering outstanding experiences aligned with our mission."

The relocation underscores PrideStaff's broader commitment to investing in its specialty divisions and supporting strategic growth initiatives that enhance service delivery across key industries.

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA-approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

SOURCE PrideStaff