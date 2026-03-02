PrideStaff Proud to Announce New Leadership Team for Long Island Melville-Jamaica Office

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , welcomes Anita Zheng and Remy D'Esposito, new Owners/Strategic-Partners of the Long Island Melville-Jamaica office. They have worked in this office for over a decade, bringing a unique understanding of the local market and clientele. The new leadership team has a strong commitment to service excellence, community engagement, and strategic growth across the Long Island market.

Based in Melville, the office serves businesses and job seekers throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties and Queens, providing comprehensive staffing and workforce solutions across a range of industries. Under Zheng and D'Esposito's direction, the team will continue to deliver the high level of service clients and candidates expect, while expanding its presence and strengthening local partnerships.

"Long Island is a vibrant business community with tremendous opportunity," said Zheng. "We're honored to build on the strong foundation already in place. With PrideStaff's proven systems and support, we look forward to helping companies secure top talent and connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities."

PrideStaff's mission is to "Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most." Through advanced technology, centralized support, and comprehensive training, the organization enables franchise owners to focus on strong local relationships and tailored workforce solutions.

"Anita and Remy embody the entrepreneurial spirit and service commitment that define PrideStaff franchise owners," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their leadership and vision position the Long Island Melville-Jamaica office for continued success and growth."

The transition marks an exciting new chapter for PrideStaff in the Long Island region, reinforcing the company's commitment to strategic expansion and locally driven service backed by national strength.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

SOURCE PrideStaff