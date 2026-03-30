PrideStaff South Orange County-Mission Viejo Moves to New Office

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing agency, announced today that its South Orange County Mission Viejo office is relocating to a new address, effective Friday, March 20, 2026.

The new PrideStaff office, under the leadership of Owner/Strategic-Partner Yvonne Haner, will now operate from 25910 Acero, Suite 130, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. The move reflects continued growth and investment in the local market following the office's recent ownership transition.

The new location provides enhanced accessibility and a professional environment designed to better serve clients and candidates throughout South Orange County. The Mission Viejo team will continue offering temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing solutions across a range of industries.

"This move represents an exciting step forward for our team and the clients we serve," said Haner. "Our new space allows us to better support our community while continuing to deliver the high level of service PrideStaff is known for. We're focused on building strong relationships and helping businesses and job seekers succeed."

Since assuming ownership earlier this year, Haner has focused on strengthening client partnerships and enhancing the office's ability to respond to evolving workforce needs in the region.

"Yvonne's leadership continues to drive positive momentum in the South Orange County market," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This relocation is a reflection of that progress and her commitment to creating an environment where both clients and candidates can thrive."

The PrideStaff South Orange County Mission Viejo office remains fully operational during the transition.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff