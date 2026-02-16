PrideStaff Welcomes New Owners to the Visalia Location

VISALIA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce that its PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial Visalia offices will transition to new ownership under Strategic-Partners Daren and Terri Kneeland, effective February 16, 2026. The office will continue delivering high-quality staffing and employment services to the Central Valley under the Kneelands' leadership, reinforcing PrideStaff's long-standing commitment to the Visalia market.

This ownership change reflects a natural next step in the office's growth story, bringing in owners with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to service. The local team will remain in place, ensuring seamless continuity and trusted relationships with clients and associates.

"Born and raised in Visalia, we're honored to take on the responsibility of leading an office with such deep community ties and a strong track record," said Daren Kneeland, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner. "Our goal is to build on that foundation—expanding opportunities for job seekers and helping employers in the region solve their workforce challenges with the highest level of service."

"We're passionate about people, and we're excited to bring our energy and commitment to Visalia," added Terri Kneeland, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner. "We look forward to investing in the growth of this office and creating lasting impact through the relationships we build with local businesses and talent."

"Daren and Terri bring enthusiasm, vision, and a people-first mindset to everything they do," said Tammi Heaton, PrideStaff's Co-CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome them to the PrideStaff community and confident they will continue to drive great outcomes for clients and associates in Visalia."

PrideStaff Visalia provides customized workforce solutions for employers across industries, including light industrial, administrative, and customer service. The team connects businesses with top talent for temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire roles, delivering results backed by PrideStaff's proven processes and national support.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff