PrideStaff Welcomes New Strategic-Partners to Ontario and South Riverside County Offices

FRESNO, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , announced the new ownership of its Ontario and South Riverside County offices to Mariela Cabrera and Leonardo Baloa, effective March 30, 2026. As Owners/Strategic-Partners, they will lead both territories, growing the business while providing PrideStaff's award-winning staffing solutions throughout the Inland Empire region.

The PrideStaff Ontario and South Riverside County offices serve businesses across the Inland Empire, connecting employers with qualified talent in administrative, clerical, light industrial, and professional roles. Under Cabrera and Baloa's leadership, the offices will continue supporting local companies and helping job seekers find meaningful work.

Cabrera and Baloa bring a shared commitment to service excellence and operational leadership to their new roles as PrideStaff Strategic-Partners. This change reflects PrideStaff's ongoing strategy to strengthen its franchise network with dedicated leaders focused on community engagement and client success.

"Taking ownership of both territories is an exciting milestone for us," said Cabrera. "PrideStaff has built an incredible reputation for service, and we're honored to carry that forward in Ontario and South Riverside County. We're especially grateful for the support and guidance from the PrideStaff team as we step into this opportunity to grow the business and continue serving the local workforce community."

"I'm looking forward to building meaningful relationships with local businesses and helping people find job opportunities," said Baloa. "The PrideStaff model provides the tools and support to make a real impact, and I'm excited to work alongside Mariela to strengthen these offices and serve the Inland Empire in an even bigger way."

By combining leadership across two neighboring territories, Cabrera and Baloa aim to enhance collaboration and expand service capabilities for businesses and job seekers throughout the region.

"Mariela and Leonardo bring tremendous passion and dedication to the PrideStaff network," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their leadership, drive, and commitment to our mission will strengthen both offices and ensure clients and candidates continue to receive the exceptional experience PrideStaff is known for."

The transition represents another example of PrideStaff's successful franchise model, which empowers entrepreneurs to grow thriving staffing businesses while benefiting from the support, technology, and national reach of an established brand.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff