PrideStaff Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the coveted ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 15-Year Diamond Awards. This is the third consecutive year the firm has earned this accolade. These awards are reserved for an elite group of firms that have sustained service excellence for at least 15 years. In 2026, fewer than 0.1% of staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada achieved the 15-Year Diamond distinction for both client and talent satisfaction.

Based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality. On average, clients of winning firms are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates are 60% more likely to report a positive experience, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

In 2026, PrideStaff received satisfaction ratings and Net Promoter® Scores that were nearly 2 times the industry average. As the only nationwide commercial staffing firm with $100 million or more in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Awards for Client and Talent satisfaction, PrideStaff continues to demonstrate an unmatched ability to deliver results that clients and candidates value most.

"This achievement speaks volumes about the culture of excellence that defines PrideStaff," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Sustaining such high levels of satisfaction for over a decade and a half reflects the strength of our team, the integrity of our processes, and our commitment to Our Mission— 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.'"

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help organizations leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through validated testimonials and performance scores.

