Rx relief Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award for Service Excellence

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx relief , a Joint Commission Certified pharmacy staffing firm and part of The PrideStaff Companies®, is proud to announce it has earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award. This elite recognition is reserved for staffing agencies that have earned high marks from their internal teams for five consecutive years, reflecting exceptional workplace culture, employee engagement, and a proven commitment to employee satisfaction.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Awards are based entirely on anonymous feedback solicited from 100% of their employees about their overall experience, engagement, career growth, and company culture. On average, employees at award-winning firms are over 1.7 times more likely to be satisfied with their workplace compared to those at non-winning organizations.

Rx relief's internal satisfaction and loyalty scores didn't just meet the criteria for excellence; they exceeded the NPS global benchmark for "excellent" organizations by more than 33%. This distinction highlights the company's pride in fostering a culture that employees want to be part of.

"Receiving this recognition from our internal team for the fifth consecutive year speaks volumes about the culture we've built at Rx relief," said Marty Hancock, Senior Vice President of Rx relief. "In the fast-paced world of pharmacy staffing, creating a supportive, engaging, and values-driven workplace is essential. This award reflects the strength of our leadership and our unwavering commitment to building an environment where team members feel valued, heard, and empowered to do meaningful work."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA-approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through validated testimonials and performance scores.

