PrideStaff Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best Of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce it has earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction 5-Year Gold Award. This exclusive honor is reserved for staffing firms that have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to employee satisfaction for five consecutive years, making them one of the top firms to work for in the industry.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Employee Award is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback from its internal staff on key metrics, including their overall experience at the firm, engagement, opportunities for career growth, and organizational culture. On average, employees at winning firms are over 1.7 times more likely to be satisfied with their workplace compared to those at non-winning agencies.

PrideStaff's performance metrics place the organization in a category of its own as it earned an employee Net Promoter® Score (NPS) that is nearly 1.5 times higher than the global threshold for "excellent" service and employee satisfaction. This showcases PrideStaff's success at building a workplace where employees truly want to be.

"This award means the world to us because it reflects how our team members feel about working at PrideStaff," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "We strive to create a workplace where every individual is valued, empowered, and supported—and to be honored for maintaining that standard year after year is deeply meaningful."

"Our people are the heart of our success, and this recognition reaffirms our long-term investment in building a positive, and purpose-driven culture," Heaton continued. "The Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Award is not just a badge of honor, it's a reflection of the trust, engagement, and shared values that drive us forward every day."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website .

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. They help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, and build brand reputation through verified service ratings. Learn more on their website.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only program in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies based entirely on ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Award winners are featured by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, helping service buyers find the highest-rated firms through validated testimonials and performance scores.

