PrideStaff's GoFundMe Campaign Raises Thousands to Help Asheville Employees Rebuild After Hurricane Helene

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Helene, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, rallied support for its Asheville, North Carolina office by launching a GoFundMe campaign. The Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall on September 26, 2024, wreaked havoc on the region, leaving homes destroyed, livelihoods disrupted and essential resources – such as food, water, and electricity – cut off for days to weeks.

PrideStaff employees and associates in the Asheville area were deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene. Several employees experienced severe damage to their homes, including flood and fallen tree damage, with three employees losing everything. In response, PrideStaff provided essential supplies to impacted employees, shared critical information about disaster unemployment assistance, and launched the GoFundMe campaign to help them through this challenging time.

Della Taylor, SHRM-CP, Owner/Strategic-Partner of the PrideStaff Asheville office, shared an update on the incredible impact the fundraising efforts had on her employees and how the funds were used:

Two employees, Lewis Leon Diaz and Ninoska Marquez de Martinez who lost everything during the flood were given $1,500 in Visa Gift Cards to assist with replacing what they lost. A washer and dryer were among the items purchased.

and who lost everything during the flood were given in Visa Gift Cards to assist with replacing what they lost. A washer and dryer were among the items purchased. One employee who lost her home in Fairview was given $1,000 in Visa Gift Cards to assist with rebuilding. She wrote a thank-you card expressing gratitude for the generous gift.

was given in Visa Gift Cards to assist with rebuilding. She wrote a thank-you card expressing gratitude for the generous gift. Twenty-four employees unable to work for several weeks during the flood were given a $300 Visa Gift Card to assist with holiday expenses. Many employees expressed a heartfelt thank-you and said the gift cards made the holidays more enjoyable.

"We're overwhelmed with gratitude for the results of the GoFundMe campaign organized by our Home Office to help our employees whose homes and livelihoods were impacted by Hurricane Helene," said Taylor. "The generosity of everyone who donated is helping them get back on their feet, start working again, and rebuild their lives. These actions provide hope as we continue moving forward."

"Challenging times bring out the best in our team," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Working together to help the community is part of our culture. After Hurricane Helene's devastation, we are honored to have made the holidays and rebuilding easier."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

