PRIMA Accelerates at Sprouts Farmers Market as Fastest-Growing Protein Bar Brand

Category-Leading Velocity and Strong Retail Demand Drive Prima's Momentum at Sprouts

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima, the beef tallow protein bar brand, announces strong retail performance across 481 doors at Sprouts Farmers Market, supported by accelerating velocity and sustained retailer demand following its launch in April 2025.

The First and Only Ancestral Protein Bar on the Market With 21g of Complete Animal Protein

Over the past ten months, Sprouts has ordered more than 1.2 million Prima bars, reflecting strong and ongoing demand across its footprint. According to SPINS and Sprouts data (L24 WE 12/28/2025), Prima is currently the fastest-growing nutrition bar brand at Sprouts, driven by standout performance across its core flavors including Cookie Dough, Cacao, Salted Caramel, and Mocha.

Product-level velocity has been particularly notable. Prima's Cacao bar is the #1 selling nutrition bar at Sprouts, holding the highest unit and dollar velocity in the category, while Salted Caramel ranks as the second highest selling nutrition bar, underscoring strong consumer response at shelf.

"Sprouts has always attracted the consumer who reads the label — and that consumer is choosing Prima," said Dominick DeLegge, Co-Founder of Prima. "Reaching #1 in the nutrition bar category at Sprouts tells us something bigger is happening. People aren't just looking for more protein. They're looking for protein that makes sense. We built Prima for exactly that moment."

Prima's performance at Sprouts reflects the appeal of its ancestral, nutrient-dense formulation featuring beef tallow, collagen, and whey, and its alignment with the retailer's focus on clean, functional, better-for-you products.

Performance Highlights (Last 10 Months)

1.2M+ bars ordered by Sprouts Farmers Market

Fastest-growing nutrition bar brand at Sprouts

Cacao: #1 nutrition bar at Sprouts by unit and dollar velocity

Salted Caramel: #2 nutrition bar at Sprouts

Source: SPINS, Sprouts, L24 WE 12/28/2025

Prima plans to continue building its presence across natural retail and e-commerce channels, with additional retail initiatives and product innovation planned for 2026.

About Prima

PRIMA's whole-food protein bars deliver 21g of high-quality animal protein from beef tallow and grass-fed whey, balanced with organic raw honey for natural sweetness and sustained energy. Each bar is free from seed oils, refined sugars, and processed fillers, designed for people who care deeply about what they put into their bodies.

