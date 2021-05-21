Prima Closes $9.2 Million Seed Plus Financing to Accelerate Growth as Top Player in Plant Therapeutics and Cannabinoid Sciences

The landmark funding from top-tier, values-aligned capital partners will support sustainable growth and power upcoming retail expansion, remedy-focused clinical research, portfolio refinements and education initiatives along its path to profitability.

Prima launched in 2019 by Christopher Gavigan, bestselling author, purpose-driven entrepreneur, and co-founder of The Honest Company, Jessica Assaf, women's health and cannabis activist, and Laurel Angelica Myers mission-oriented operator and former Honest alum.

"As an experienced team building a CPG platform of the highest integrity, credibility, consciousness and quality, we realize it is our duty and responsibility to impose uncompromising and rigorous standards and boldly self-regulate to lead this emerging functional wellness industry forward. With this meaningful funding, Prima will continue its focused investments in plant-driven, clean formulation science, R&D ownership, efficacy validation, operational infrastructure, sustainability initiatives and tech-enabled consumer experiences. Prima is even more emboldened to broaden our digital and retail strategies, build best-in-class education partnerships and ensure these therapeutic botanical compounds are destigmatized, understood and accessible for all," said Christopher Gavigan, Prima Founder and CEO.

Positioned to be the credible science, education, and wellness leader, Prima now offers 15 award-winning "whole body care" products across premium skincare, body care and supplements that unlock the therapeutic utility and power of organic, broad spectrum plant ingredients for everyday consumers seeking immediate functional benefits with recovery, performance, mood, sleep and overall well-being.

"Our team brings institutional strategy, sophistication, capability and execution to a burgeoning sector that has yet to see any brands like Prima. As a Certified B Corporation that is Carbon and Plastic Neutral Certified and EWG Verified, Prima is built on strong, sophisticated, sustainable infrastructure across every touchpoint of the business," said Laurel Angelica Myers, Prima Co-Founder and COO.

With the brand's vast CPG expertise, team of medical advisors, national retail partnerships with Sephora, Nordstrom and over 800 new retail doors opening in 2021, Prima has efficiently legitimized the cannabinoid category for major retailers with its strong regulatory, testing and compliance validation and consumer-centric approach to product excellence.

"We've looked in this space for years and never invested until we finally found a brand dedicated to the highest standards, which is important for such a fast-growing, fragmented consumer category," says Elizabeth Edwards, Founder and Managing Partner of H Ventures. "Prima encompasses everything we look for in a brand: it makes a meaningful impact on the lives of human beings, the products are science-based and clean, and the founders have true depth in consumer experience."

The new strategic investment from Emerald Health Therapeutics, a Canadian based licensed producer of cannabis and science driven cannabinoid products, offers Prima access to proprietary cannabinoid innovations, breakthrough patent holdings, and medical-grade cultivation to support optionality and growth in the evolving intersection of nutraceuticals and cannabis therapeutics.

"With so many new brands entering the CBD market, we strongly invite and encourage the FDA and Congressional regulators to legislate and be more proactive in taking swifter action to protect consumer safety, which in turn will further accelerate the acceptance and advancement of this critical healthcare industry," said Jessica Assaf, Prima's Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer.



