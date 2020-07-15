Prima is the first Hemp CBD Brand to Earn Rigorous Environmental Working Group (EWG) Verification

"As active stewards and vocal champions of the highest quality standards in product safety, purity and sustainability throughout our careers, we are incredibly proud that Prima is the first brand in the hemp CBD industry to have products "EWG VERIFIED™," said Laurel Angelica Myers, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Prima.

Prima's hemp CBD skincare products now officially EWG VERIFIED™ are The Afterglow, Enlightenment Serum, R&R Cream, Bath Gem and Night Magic.

"In a new and unregulated industry, EWG's mark is critical in helping vulnerable consumers easily identify products that are non-toxic and healthier. This validation and verification furthers Prima's industry-defining commitment to clean, science-driven, credible and transparent business practices, setting the bar even higher for the CBD industry at large," said Christopher Gavigan, Founder and CEO of Prima.



Prima Co-Founders Christopher Gavigan, Laurel Angelica Myers and Jessica Assaf have a collective 30 years of working with EWG through their careers as health and clean product activists and mission-oriented operators.

"As the clean beauty and skincare market continues to grow, it is vital that we at EWG continue to grow with it. The five Prima CBD products marks a first for the EWG VERIFIED™ program, and an important milestone for EWG, Prima and the skincare industry as a whole," said Ken Cook, President and Co-Founder of the Environmental Working Group.

The EWG VERIFIED™ mark ensures that the product avoids EWG's chemicals of concern (ingredients with health, ecotoxicity and/or contamination concerns), provides full ingredient transparency and disclosure, and is manufactured according to good manufacturing practices.

"The CBD industry needs regulations and standards to protect consumer health and safety, and EWG's rigorous independent verification process sets the bar high for CBD brands and the industry at large to follow our lead. We're proud to have EWG's support as we deepen our industry-defining standards," said Jessica Assaf, Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer of Prima.

Prima launched in June 2019 and now offers 11 products available on prima.co, Sephora.com, and other specialty retailers. Since the brand's launch in 2019, Prima has been committed to creating hemp wellness products that contribute to overall betterment. Prima became a certified B Corporation in June 2020.

Prima is the science-led, purpose-driven holistic wellness brand elevating hemp-based CBD and functionally innovative botanicals. Its core mission is to rise up against the modern day stress epidemic through education and products made with the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency. Prima is built on the essential principle that balance is a critical part of health, healing, and happiness — and that we all deserve better. Prima is a privately held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Santa Monica California. https://www.prima.co/

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action. https://www.ewg.org /

