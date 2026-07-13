Prima Launches in Nearly 500 Kroger Stores Nationwide, Bringing Grass-Fed Beef Tallow Protein Bars to Millions of Americans

After becoming the number one selling protein bar at Sprouts, Prima is bringing real-food protein to mainstream grocery nationwide

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Prima is launching in nearly 500 Kroger stores nationwide , bringing to conventional grocery the same real-food ancestral protein bar that became the number one selling protein bar SKU at Sprouts Farmers Market.

Available acro ss Kroger stores including Kroger, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Fry's, Ralph's, King Soopers, Mariano's and City Market, Prima's bars deliver 21 grams of grass-fed animal protein with zero seed oils, no artificial sweeteners, and no processed fillers.

Founded in 2023, Prima is one of the fastest-growing brands in the protein bar category, built on the belief that protein should come from real, recognizable ingredients at a time when consumers are actively moving away from ultra-processed foods.

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima, the first ancestral protein bar, is launching in nearly 500 Kroger stores nationwide beginning today, marking its largest conventional grocery expansion to date and bringing real-food protein to millions of new consumers across the country.

Prima Flavor Assortment

As consumers increasingly scrutinize ingredient labels and move away from ultra-processed foods, Prima has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in the category. Built around grass-fed protein, raw honey, egg yolks, and beef tallow, and free from seed oils, artificial sweeteners, and emulsifiers, the brand gained rapid traction among consumers seeking simpler, more recognizable ingredients without sacrificing protein content or convenience.

"Right now, we're seeing a major shift in consumers becoming increasingly skeptical of ultra-processed foods and paying closer attention to ingredient labels than ever before," said Dominick DeLegge, Co-Founder and CEO of Prima. "We built Prima around the belief that protein should come from real ingredients people recognize and trust. Expanding into Kroger allows us to bring that philosophy to a much broader audience and makes it easier for everyday shoppers to access protein bars made with ingredients they can actually understand."

"Sprouts showed us that when you give consumers a real choice, they choose real food. Kroger gives us the chance to prove that at a completely different scale," added DeLegge.

Why is Prima expanding into Kroger now?

The Kroger rollout is a direct response to proven consumer demand. Since launching in 2025, Prima rapidly expanded into thousands of retail locations and became the top-selling protein bar SKU at Sprouts Farmers Market. That performance demonstrated that consumers will choose real-food protein when given the option. The Kroger expansion brings that same philosophy into conventional grocery for the first time at scale, reaching millions of shoppers who are actively looking for better options in the protein bar aisle.

What makes Prima different from other protein bars on the market?

Most protein bars are built on synthetic protein isolates, seed oils, sugar alcohols, and emulsifiers. Prima takes the opposite approach. Every bar contains ten ingredients, all recognizable and traceable: grass-fed whey and collagen, beef tallow, organic raw honey, and pasture-raised egg yolks, among others. There are no seed oils, no artificial sweeteners, and no processed fillers. The result is 21 grams of complete animal protein with a soft, cakey texture and a flavor profile built entirely from real food. The current lineup includes Mint Chip, Cookie Dough, Mocha, Cacao, and Salted Caramel, with additional flavor innovation planned for later this year.

What does this Kroger expansion mean for consumers?

For millions of Kroger shoppers, this expansion means Prima's bars will be available in their regular grocery store for the first time. The rollout spans Kroger stores including Kroger, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Fry's, Ralph's, King Soopers, Mariano's and City Market, making real-food protein bars accessible across the country.

Where can shoppers find Prima in Kroger?

Shoppers can look for Prima in the natural products section on the dedicated Natural Independent End Cap, making it easy to discover the brand while shopping for better-for-you grocery staples.

What is next for Prima?

Prima is continuing to expand across both natural and conventional retail channels, with additional growth expected throughout 2026. Additional flavor innovation is planned for later this year. The brand remains committed to its founding ingredient philosophy as distribution scales. For more information, visit EatPrima.com.

Media Assets: High-resolution product images, lifestyle photography, and founder headshots are available upon request. Contact [email protected].

About Prima

Prima's whole-food protein bars deliver 21g of high-quality animal protein from grass-fed whey, egg yolks, and beef tallow, balanced with organic raw honey for natural sweetness and sustained energy. Each bar is free from seed oils, refined sugars, and processed fillers, designed for people who care deeply about what they put into their bodies. For more information, visit eatprima.com. Follow @EatPrima on Instagram.

Contact: Sierra Gardner

Interdependence

PHONE: 855-782-6012

[email protected]

SOURCE Prima