Prima Launches New Botanical Elixir Collection: Innovative CBD drink powders optimized for functional benefits

Known for their unwavering commitment to purity, potency and efficacy, Prima has created fast-dissolving, water-soluble powders through a plant-based, patent-pending technology which processes their high quality hemp CBD extract into a unique format that is optimized for bioavailability.

"The most important element that we consider — besides the purity of your CBD — is whether or not it is in a format that your body can easily absorb. We use an innovative encapsulation process that is designed to allow the cannabinoids to be far more effective than hemp oil alone, maximizing the benefit of the ingredients," said Prima Chief Operating Officer Laurel Angelica Myers.

Meticulously selected adaptogens and herbs work synergistically with Prima's hemp CBD to drive efficacy and maximize benefits, through an easy-to-use, mix-in powder in any hot or cold beverage.

THE GO-TO: 10 mg broad spectrum hemp CBD — for everyday mood, balance and essential wellbeing. ($48)

BRAIN FUEL: 10 mg broad spectrum hemp CBD with Ashwagandha, Gingko, Lion's Mane, and Rhodiola — for energy, focus and vitality. ($55)

REST EASY: 10 mg broad spectrum hemp CBD with Chamomile, Passionflower, Hope, Valerian, and L-Theanine — to calm, relax and prepare the body and mind for sleep. ($55)

Prima's Botanical Elixirs, each designed with a different need state in mind, are now available in boxes of 20 stick pre-measurable packs or as a sampler box of 6 stick packs (2 per formula for $18) called the Trifecta.

As with all Prima products, the elixirs are formulated with high quality whole hemp extract sustainably grown in Oregon. Each elixir is doctor formulated, vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, non-intoxicating and sweetener free.

"Prima is dedicated to bringing consumers the purest, most potent and technologically advanced products on the market. Our Botanical Elixirs are a manifestation of these uncompromising standards and values, in an incredibly effective, easy-to-use format," said Prima CEO Christopher Gavigan.

Prima's Botanical Elixirs were formulated to support and optimize your wellness routine — from supercharging your coffee in the morning to supporting a more restful sleep at night. In addition, they can be incorporated into a variety of beverages for all occasions, even for the sober-curious audience.

"Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do — and we're here to help. We're so pleased to be able to offer a delightful drink experience with results you can feel instantly… one that promotes wellbeing and that helps better manage our busy, modern lives — morning, noon and night," said Prima Chief Education Officer Jessica Assaf.

The Botanical Elixir Collection is Prima's second launch within the supplement category. The brand's vegan softgel, The Daily, has been its best selling product since launching on June 5, 2019.

ABOUT PRIMA

Prima is a best-in-class consumer wellness and purpose-driven brand focused on hemp-based cannabinoids. Its core purpose is to bridge the gap between science, nature and the human body through education, social impact and functionally innovative botanical products. Prima is built on the essential principle that balance is a critical part of overall health, happiness and betterment. Prima is a privately held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Santa Monica, CA. You can shop Prima directly at prima.co and at select retailers such as Erewhon, Calmist and Standard Dose New York.

