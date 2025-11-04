Primabolics Encourages American Consumers to Invest in Health This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving Food Is Heavy. December Sleep Is Disrupted. New Year's Is a Time to Set New Goals. The Aussie Nutraceutical Manufacturer's Robust Supplement Portfolio Can Help.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health is always a factor during the holiday season. But it has rarely been as popular as it is in this moment. Current reports are finding an overwhelming number of consumers are prioritizing health as a factor in their holiday decision-making. This is especially true among younger generations with a growing amount of disposable income to invest in themselves. As Primabolics enters the US marketplace, the Australian nutraceutical company is also stressing the importance of investing in health products and nutraceutical solutions this holiday season.

"This is a time when people are willing to spend money on themselves and on others," said Will Warren-Davey, Primabolics Founding Director and CEO. "But research shows customers are increasingly willing to put that money toward long-term health goals just as much as entertainment or comfort. That is a trend we're watching closely as we learn more about the American marketplace and people begin shopping for the 2025 holiday season."

A McKinsey study earlier in 2025 already found 84% of US consumers say wellness is "a 'top' or 'important' priority." People in North America are ready to invest in their health, no matter the occasion. Research firm Inmar added to the importance of the holiday rush, in particular, when it reported that weight-loss and wellness focuses will transform the 2025 holiday shopping experience, with 60% of consumers planning to buy healthier products this year.

Critically, younger generations are getting on board with the concept faster than others. PwC found 34% of Gen Zers (compared to 27% overall) will make either sustainability or health and wellness top factors when making holiday purchases.

Companies like Primabolics (which is Australian-based and currently entering the US marketplace) are making an investment in quality health solutions possible. The Aussie nutraceutical manufacturer is already stocked in over 1,000 retail sites Down Under, and it is pushing for a share of the US marketplace with the confidence that comes from a proven portfolio of sports and wellness products that can serve a diverse customer base.

"It doesn't matter if you're looking for ways to maintain your nutrition during American Thanksgiving or trying to sleep better during the disruptions in December," Warren-Davey said, "we have a strong selection of balanced, everyday solutions that can help consumers from all walks of life invest in their future this holiday season, and we're excited to offer those to our new American customers in the months ahead."

About Primabolics

Primabolics Nutrition was founded in 2015 and is based in Australia, where it is stocked in over 1,000 retail sites. It operates at the intersection of wellness and performance, and its founders believe in a holistic approach to supplementation that creates everyday tools for athletes, parents, and professionals alike. Its portfolio includes 230 SKUs, with formulations that blend cutting-edge science with traditional functional herbs, vitamins, and minerals to address testosterone support, sleep, gut health, sports performance, and more. Primabolics empowers consumers to take control of their health today to build longevity for tomorrow. Learn more at primabolics.com .

