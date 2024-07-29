Primark Continues Southern US Expansion with New Store at The Florida Mall

Opening August 29, the International Retailer Offers Orlando Shoppers Quality Fashion at Affordable Prices, with one entire floor dedicated to its Disney at Primark range.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at The Florida Mall in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, August 29 at 11am. The store will offer Orlando shoppers more than 36,200 square feet of retail selling space with the latest fashion trends and everyday essentials for the whole family, all at affordable prices US shoppers cannot get enough of.

The store sees Primark continue its US expansion in the Southern states. Primark currently has a store at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida, and a distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida and has also announced plans to open three stores in Texas. The Florida Mall will bring Primark to 26 US stores, across 10 states, and marks the retailer's 450th store globally.

"Florida is a pillar of our expansion into the Southern US market. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring 'Primania' to Orlando shoppers and accommodate the growing demand for high-quality, value-priced styles that everyone will love," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "What makes this location so unique and exciting is our entire floor of affordable, high-quality Disney merchandise. Whether you're a local or Orlando visitor, the magic of Disney is sure to be found here."

With tee shirts from $4 and denim starting from $10, shoppers can expect the same great quality at amazing prices they've come to expect from Primark's US stores.

In a first for the retailer, the two-story store will have an entire floor dedicated to its Disney fans, with Disney product ranges including Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Lion King," in celebration of the animated film's 30th anniversary, Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and much more. With the store close to Walt Disney World Resort, Primark's Disney destination will serve as a one-stop-shop for all Disney fans, offering a broad array of apparel and accessories featuring shoppers' favorite Disney characters at amazing prices. The fantastic store setting also provides ample photo opportunities for Disney fans who will love the not-to-be-missed in-store experience.

Beginning Thursday, August 29, Primark will host a series of family-fun events to kick off opening weekend. Doors open at 11am on August 29 and those early in line can look forward to giveaways and local treats. Throughout August 31st and September 1st, shoppers can also expect food trucks, performances, illustrators and more.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at The Florida Mall, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To learn more, please visit: www.primark.com . Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

Primark is located in the Plaza across from American Girl at The Florida Mall.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 440 stores globally and continues to expand with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year programme that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here: corporate.primark.com/en-us.

