Primark Recalls Decorative Cushions Due to Fire Hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Primark-Recalls-Decorative-Cushions-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Decorative cushions

Hazard: The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the cushions and return the cushions to a Primark store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Primark toll-free at 855-215-5829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.primark.com/en-us and click on "Customer Service" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 14,500

Description:
This recall involves 21 different Primark decorative cushions. The cushions were sold in various colors and shapes, including square, rectangular, heart-shaped, unicorn-shaped, and pumpkin-shaped. The product code is printed on the label attached to the cushion. The product codes listed below are included in the recall

Product Code

Color

Style Description

0608803

Pink

TWO TONE SEQUIN

0608804

Mint

TWO TONE SEQUIN

0608805

Black

TWO TONE SEQUIN

0608806

Light Pink

TWO TONE SEQUIN

0608808

White

TWO TONE SEQUIN

0822101

Cream

TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION

0822102

Gray

TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION

4467001

Cream

PV FUR SQUARE

4467002

Gray

PV FUR SQUARE

4727601

Gray

HY OVERSIZED FAUX HEART

5512101

Cream

ROSEFUR HEART

5512102

Pink

ROSEFUR HEART

5512103

Gray

ROSEFUR HEART

8191201

Pink

GLITTER HEART CUSHION

8191202

Black

GLITTER HEART CUSHION

9752806

Light Pink

PV FUR HEART CUSHION

3685901

Aqua

UNICORN SHAPED CUSHION

4467701

Pink

CG STAR PRINT CUSHION

5912001

Orange

PUMPKIN SHAPED CUSHION

4467201

White

CG SWAN SHAPED CUSHION

8167401

Black

HOME OBLONG CUSHION

Incidents/Injuries: None Reported

Sold exclusively at: Primark's eight stores located in the northeastern U.S. from May 2017 through February 2018 for between $5 and $9.

Importer/Distributor: Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Primark Recalls Decorative Cushions Due to Fire Hazard

