Primark Recalls Decorative Cushions Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product: Decorative cushions

Hazard: The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the cushions and return the cushions to a Primark store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Primark toll-free at 855-215-5829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.primark.com/en-us and click on "Customer Service" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 14,500

Description:

This recall involves 21 different Primark decorative cushions. The cushions were sold in various colors and shapes, including square, rectangular, heart-shaped, unicorn-shaped, and pumpkin-shaped. The product code is printed on the label attached to the cushion. The product codes listed below are included in the recall

Product Code Color Style Description 0608803 Pink TWO TONE SEQUIN 0608804 Mint TWO TONE SEQUIN 0608805 Black TWO TONE SEQUIN 0608806 Light Pink TWO TONE SEQUIN 0608808 White TWO TONE SEQUIN 0822101 Cream TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION 0822102 Gray TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION 4467001 Cream PV FUR SQUARE 4467002 Gray PV FUR SQUARE 4727601 Gray HY OVERSIZED FAUX HEART 5512101 Cream ROSEFUR HEART 5512102 Pink ROSEFUR HEART 5512103 Gray ROSEFUR HEART 8191201 Pink GLITTER HEART CUSHION 8191202 Black GLITTER HEART CUSHION 9752806 Light Pink PV FUR HEART CUSHION 3685901 Aqua UNICORN SHAPED CUSHION 4467701 Pink CG STAR PRINT CUSHION 5912001 Orange PUMPKIN SHAPED CUSHION 4467201 White CG SWAN SHAPED CUSHION 8167401 Black HOME OBLONG CUSHION

Incidents/Injuries: None Reported

Sold exclusively at: Primark's eight stores located in the northeastern U.S. from May 2017 through February 2018 for between $5 and $9.

Importer/Distributor: Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primark-recalls-decorative-cushions-due-to-fire-hazard-300632199.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

