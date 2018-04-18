WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Primark-Recalls-Decorative-Cushions-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Decorative cushions
Hazard: The cushions can catch fire if exposed to an ignition source, posing a fire hazard.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using the cushions and return the cushions to a Primark store for a full refund.
Consumer Contact:
Primark toll-free at 855-215-5829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.primark.com/en-us and click on "Customer Service" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 14,500
Description:
This recall involves 21 different Primark decorative cushions. The cushions were sold in various colors and shapes, including square, rectangular, heart-shaped, unicorn-shaped, and pumpkin-shaped. The product code is printed on the label attached to the cushion. The product codes listed below are included in the recall
|
Product Code
|
Color
|
Style Description
|
0608803
|
Pink
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608804
|
Mint
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608805
|
Black
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608806
|
Light Pink
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0608808
|
White
|
TWO TONE SEQUIN
|
0822101
|
Cream
|
TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION
|
0822102
|
Gray
|
TWIN PACK PLAIN CUSHION
|
4467001
|
Cream
|
PV FUR SQUARE
|
4467002
|
Gray
|
PV FUR SQUARE
|
4727601
|
Gray
|
HY OVERSIZED FAUX HEART
|
5512101
|
Cream
|
ROSEFUR HEART
|
5512102
|
Pink
|
ROSEFUR HEART
|
5512103
|
Gray
|
ROSEFUR HEART
|
8191201
|
Pink
|
GLITTER HEART CUSHION
|
8191202
|
Black
|
GLITTER HEART CUSHION
|
9752806
|
Light Pink
|
PV FUR HEART CUSHION
|
3685901
|
Aqua
|
UNICORN SHAPED CUSHION
|
4467701
|
Pink
|
CG STAR PRINT CUSHION
|
5912001
|
Orange
|
PUMPKIN SHAPED CUSHION
|
4467201
|
White
|
CG SWAN SHAPED CUSHION
|
8167401
|
Black
|
HOME OBLONG CUSHION
Incidents/Injuries: None Reported
Sold exclusively at: Primark's eight stores located in the northeastern U.S. from May 2017 through February 2018 for between $5 and $9.
Importer/Distributor: Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.
Manufactured in: China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
