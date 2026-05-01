Primark Sets Sights on DMV Expansion with Mall at Prince George's Opening on May 14, Lease Signing at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

The retailer continues growth in Maryland and Virginia with new stores to serve eager DMV shoppers

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers amazing quality fashion at value prices, today announced it will open its second store in Maryland at Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville on May 14 and that it has signed a lease with plans to open its third store in Virginia at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington – both just miles outside of Washington, D.C.

Primark at Mall at Prince George's will boast more than 30,000 square feet of retail selling space, offering Maryland and D.C. area shoppers alike Primark's signature combination of style, quality and affordability. With its new Virginia location on the way, this isn't Primark's first foray in the area. The retailer has stores in Woodbridge and McLean, Virginia and in Hanover, Maryland. This will be Primark's 41st US location.

"Primark and the DMV just make sense," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We've seen the demand for quality fashion that doesn't break the bank at our stores in Maryland and Virginia, and we're thrilled to reach more area shoppers than ever before with our opening in Hyattsville this May and with the intent to open in Arlington soon thereafter. Both just minutes from the nation's capital, we're also excited to provide those in D.C. with even closer proximity to our amazing quality and prices."

The opening at Mall at Prince George's comes at the heels of Primark's newest flagship store opening at Herald Square in New York as well as the retailer's fifth opening in Texas at North East Mall – both areas in which Primark also continues to strengthen its presence.

For the grand opening, Primark will be kicking off celebrations on May 14 at 11:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, DJ spinning tracks, local treats and other fun giveaways, first come, first served. With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $8, at Primark you can outfit the entire family for less than $50. Local shoppers can also find gear from their favorite teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. Shoppers will experience exceptional value at every turn, showing why Primark is quickly becoming a favorite in the D.C. market.

In preparation for its upcoming openings, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site. To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offerings and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at affordable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark