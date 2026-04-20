Primark To Open Flagship Store in Manhattan's Herald Square on May 8

The Retailer, Known for its Quality, Affordable Style, Will Open in the PENN DISTRICT this Spring

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international fashion retailer known for delivering quality style at amazing value today announced the opening of its flagship Herald Square store in Manhattan's PENN DISTRICT on May 8. Located at 150 W 34th Street, directly across from Penn Station, this new Manhattan flagship marks a defining moment for Primark in the US and a major milestone in its US expansion. The new store will stand alongside the brand's flagship stores in other fashion capitals such as London, Milan, Madrid, and Rome markets.

Spanning more than 54,000 square feet of retail space, the Herald Square location is perfectly positioned to capture high commuter and tourist footfall. This is Primark's eleventh store in the state of New York and 40th in the US.

"This is a landmark moment for Primark in the United States as we open our incredible new flagship at the epicenter of American fashion," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "The excitement and buzz around the brand is already building across Manhattan - from busy stores in the surrounding boroughs, to lines stretching blocks at our pop-up Primark Studio in NoHo, we're expecting strong demand from New Yorkers and tourists for the store. This is our biggest US opportunity yet and we can't wait to open our doors and introduce this iconic city to Primark's iconic style and prices on May 8th."

Primark will be rolling out a packed schedule of fun for New Yorkers. Shoppers can join Primark on May 8 at the Grand Opening, with doors opening at 10 a.m. ET to greet shoppers with a ribbon cutting, music and giveaways for the first people in line. In addition, the brand is hosting a Block Party at Herald Square Plaza to extend the celebrations beyond the store footprint. Block Party festivities are free and open to the public, kicking off at 10:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. ET. Attendees can enjoy photo opportunities, live music spun by DJ Luna Rósa, NYC sweet treats, lattes and pup cups from Joe's Coffee, and they can grab a stylish ride from branded pedi-cabs. Promotional giveaways will be offered while supplies last.

Since opening its first US store at Downtown Crossing in Boston in 2015, the brand has opened 38 stores across 13 states, including most recently in Miami, Florida, Grapevine and Katy, Texas, and in Gurnee, Illinois. Primark just announced its 39th store opening at the North East Mall in Hurst, Texas, set for April 30. With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $8, at Primark you can outfit each member of your family for less than $50. Shoppers will experience exceptional value at every turn, showing why Primark is a favorite in the New York market. If customers fancy a sneak peek of what's in store, Primark.com and its stock checker means they can check out what's available in Manhattan or their chosen store. They also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

In preparation for the opening, Primark's is looking for colleagues to join its winning retail team in store at Herald Square. All roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark