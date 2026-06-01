Primark's Texas Takeover Accelerates: The Parks Mall at Arlington Store Arriving June 25

The retailer stakes its claim in Texas with new store to serve Dallas-Fort Worth area

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers amazing quality fashion at value prices, today announced it will open its sixth store in the Lone Star State at The Parks Mall at Arlington on June 25. This opening follows the recent opening of North East Mall in Hurst, Texas in April and joins previous openings across Katy Mills in Katy, Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso and La Plaza in McAllen.

The Parks Mall at Arlington's new store will boast almost 30,000 square feet of retail selling space, offering Dallas Fort-Worth area shoppers Primark's signature combination of style, quality and affordability. With the opening of this new location, Primark demonstrates its commitment to expansion across Texas and the United States, now celebrating 42 total United States stores.

"Primark's keen on continuing its Texas expansion," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We've seen first-hand the importance of providing fashion that doesn't break the bank at our stores in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, and we want to continue to fulfill that need. It's incredible to become a part of these communities and be able to offer families a wide selection of trending fashion and everyday essentials at exceptional value."

The opening at The Parks Mall at Arlington comes at the heels of Primark's May openings, including its newest flagship store opening at Herald Square in New York and the retailer's fourth opening in the DMV area at Mall at Prince George's – both areas in which Primark also continues to strengthen its presence.

The Parks Mall at Arlington Primark's grand opening is pulling out all the stops with a packed schedule kicking off June 25 at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, local treats and other fun giveaways, first come, first served.

Customers will also be able to shop Primark's summer collection, 'The Get Away'. The collection features standout pieces such as a striped embroidered maxi dress ($30), finished with wave-inspired detailing. Embroidered separates appear throughout the range, all designed for effortless summer dressing. The must-have silhouette of the season is the striped midi dress crafted with 100% cotton ($25). The collection is finished with accessories, swimwear and matching family looks, offering something for everyone this summer.

With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $8, at Primark we can make your entire family happy for less than $50. Local shoppers can also find gear from their favorite teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. Shoppers will experience exceptional value at every turn, showing why Primark is continually a favorite in the Dallas Fort-Worth market.

In preparation for its upcoming openings, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site. To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse current product offerings before coming in-store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at affordable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring malls, main streets and shopping centers to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark