Primark to Open Second Store in Queens, NY at Queens Center on December 5

The international fashion retailer's new store will open doors to shoppers just in time for holiday shopping

ELMHURST, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark , the international retailer offering quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at Queens Center in Elmhurst, New York on Thursday, December 5. This is Primark's second store in Queens, following its Jamaica Ave Queens location, and its 10th store in New York. This store will offer more than 37,000 square feet of retail selling space with the latest fashion trends and essentials, homewares, and beauty at prices local shoppers can't get enough of.

This store opening comes shortly after Primark's announcement of a new lease in Manhattan's Herald Square, showing strong momentum in not only the state, but the New York City metropolitan area. These openings are part of Primark's ongoing US expansion, and Queens Center will bring Primark to 28 US stores, across 11 states.

"At Primark, we want as many people as possible to look good and feel good about the fashion and essentials they buy for themselves and their families," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "Opening this new store in Queens Center Mall will help us deliver our amazing value to more New Yorkers just in time for what we know can be a stressful holiday shopping season. Whether you are out shopping for the latest trends for yourself or checking off a gift-giving list for family and friends, we've got you covered, and we can't wait to welcome the Queens community in our doors starting December 5th!"

There is something for the whole family at Primark, with denim starting at $10 and tee shirts at $4. In addition to everyday essentials, Primark has an extensive collection of licensed product at affordable prices, including fan-favorite collections such as Netflix, Disney and Marvel. Sports fans will find exclusive gear from NFL including New York Giants and New York Jets gear and NBA featuring New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets with tees starting at $14. Beginning Thursday, Primark will host a fun-filled opening weekend for everyone who visits Primark Queens Center Mall. From a DJ spinning live tracks to giveaways and local treats, first come first served, Queens shoppers will be greeted with Primark's signature Irish hospitality as the brand expands its presence in the region.

With preparation for the opening underway, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed on the Primark Careers Site and successful applicants can look forward to Primark's competitive salary, with sales associate base pay starting at $17.50 an hour and $0.50 per hour increases at 6 months and 12 months of employment.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at Queens Center, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has 450 stores globally and continues to expand.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark