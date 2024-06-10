Primark's New Tysons Corner Center Store Set To Open On July 16

Retailer Eyes D.C.-Area Expansion, Delivering "Primania" in Virginia for the First Time

TYSONS, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark , the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia on Tuesday, July 16. The store will offer Washington, D.C. metro area shoppers more than 35,000 square feet of retail selling space with the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and beauty - all at affordable prices US shoppers cannot get enough of. The store marks the brand's first store in the state of Virginia and its second location in the DMV area with the recent opening at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland. In addition, Primark has announced leases at both Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, Virginia and the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland.

"After a successful Arundel Mills opening, we've seen a growing demand for more Primark stores across the DMV area and especially in the Washington, D.C. metro area. We're ready to open our doors in Tysons to bring 'Primania' to even more US shoppers, with many Virginia shoppers able to explore the store for the first time," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US.

The opening of the latest Primark location comes as the retailer continues to expand its US presence to bring its offering of high-quality, value-priced styles to more US shoppers. Tysons Corner Center will bring Primark to 25 US stores, across 10 states, and more than 445 stores globally. In preparation for the summer opening, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full- and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site .

With denim starting at $10 and tee shirts at $4.50, as well as the brands European viral beauty 'PS...' offering that starts at just $2, there is something for everyone at Primark. In addition, the Tysons Corner Center opening will bring affordable NBA and NFL apparel to fans looking to represent the Washington Wizards and Washington Commanders, with prices starting at just $14. Families can take advantage of this one-stop-shop to find the perfect buys in essential and trend clothing, homewares, beauty, and licensed collaborations without breaking the bank.

Primark will be hosting a series of events to kick off the store's opening week. On Tuesday, shoppers can expect complimentary treats from local favorite Georgetown Cupcakes, first come first served, and other special giveaways to those first in line (while supplies last). To keep the celebration going into the weekend, Primark's parking lot entrance will host free food trucks on Saturday, July 20 – Sunday, July 21 from 12pm-4pm. Finally, bring the whole family to meet SpongeBob SquarePants on Sunday, July 21 multiple times throughout the day. Visit @primark.usa on Instagram for more details.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at Tysons Corner Center, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offering and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 440 stores globally and continues to expand with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year programme that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled nine commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here: www.primark.com/en-gb/primark-cares.

