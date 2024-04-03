Primax's Latest Showcase: the Future of Cutting-Edge Security Technologies

Unveiling a Comprehensive Range of Next-Gen Surveillance and Advanced Door Locks

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Electronics Ltd., a pioneer in security and smart access technologies, extends an invitation to attendees to discover the latest advancements showcasing from April 9th to 12th, 2024. This event is a unique chance to witness pioneering solutions designed to bolster security and enhance user convenience.

Coinciding with the 2024 ISC West Expo in Las Vegas, Primax will showcase its latest security innovations near the event venue. This initiative, underscores Primax's commitment to advancing industry safety and technology. This year's exhibit showcases an array of smart security devices, emphasizing the company's dedication to providing a one stop, customized technological solutions. Each product exemplifies their commitment to address the varied requirements of clients with innovative and precise solutions.

Featured highlights include:

The Latest in Barrier Security for Private and Public Spaces

Primax's advanced sensor fusion technology seamlessly combines customizable AI-driven cameras with radar systems to deliver top-tier multi-object tracking and detection from the likes of vehicles, people, motorcycles, and bicycles, ensuring adaptability, reliability, and accuracy for numerous applications.

Equipped with a 4X ARM Cortex-A53 processor and an integrated AI engine, the company's new technology showcases a commitment to high performance and smart functionality. With 8MP CMOS image sensors for superior image quality and dual-frequency mmWave radar for enhanced detection, it supports advanced features like outdoor virtual fences and multi-threat detection, with reliable operation in challenging weather conditions.

Another solution from Primax transcends traditional security measures by focusing on designs that cater specifically to discreet elderly care, with the use of its pioneering cameraless radar technology for true privacy. Primax's innovative approach also encompasses advanced fall detection, presence monitoring, safety virtual fencing, and instant alert features, significantly enhancing safety and care standards.

These systems ensure easy installation and smooth network integration with ONVIF profiles, compatible with diverse power and connectivity protocols, including Power over Ethernet, facilitating straightforward incorporation into existing infrastructures.

Advanced 3D Facial Authentication Door Access Controls | MATTER Complied

Primax specializes in creating cutting-edge security technologies for access control. The company integrates high-precision 3D AI facial recognition for identity authentication, along with NFC and PIN code access for secure and varied entry methods. These technologies are designed to provide efficient and reliable user access in different scenarios.

The products are engineered to be weather-resistant and incorporate anti-spoofing features to prevent unauthorized entry. Energy management is also a focus, with devices capable of utilizing rechargeable batteries for consistent power supply.

In terms of connectivity, expect Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and Matter, ensuring compatibility with existing smart home and office networks. The systems facilitate remote management of user access and provide two-way audio for communication, enhancing security protocols. Primax offers straightforward installations and ease of use, offering in-stride authentication and the option for remote user enrollment.

"We are excited to demonstrate our latest technologies that reinforce our dedication to innovation and quality", said Chris Wei, Primax's Vice President of System Solution Group. "Our solutions are not only at the forefront of smart security but also exemplify our ability to anticipate and meet the diverse needs of our clients".

About Primax

Primax Electronics is a leading integrated solutions supplier for information products, smart lifestyle and auto/AIoT products. Our product applications expand into public / community safety and auto electronics segments. Primax core technologies integrates 3 senses in 1 (interface, visual, and audio) applications, providing one-stop shopping service for our customers. Primax has been the best business partner for global brands by offering exceptional mechanical and electronic engineering services, strong integration capabilities and total solutions with its wide array of technologies. Visit Primax for more information at: https://www.primax.com.tw/en/

