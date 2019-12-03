Prime Asset Sales Rise on Strong U.S. Office Property Demand, Yardi Matrix Reports

SANTA BARBARA, California, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prices for prime U.S. office assets have risen sharply this year. Office property transactions, spurred since summer by lower interest rates, totaled $74 billion through October, according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix.

Per-square-foot prices for central business district buildings are 24.6% higher than they were last year while sales of buildings with A+ and A ratings went up 12.1%. "This rate of increase in CBD prices hasn't been seen since the years before the Great Recession," the report says. "The rapid increase in pricing is a trend we will closely monitor."

Demand for office space remains strong, with employment in office-using sectors increasing by 1.7% over the past 12 months. Average national listing rates were up 2% in October from the same period last year while the vacancy rate increased 40 basis points from the previous month, reaching 13.7%.

Get up to date on U.S. office property fundamentals, including a detailed look at Miami and the San Francisco Bay Area, with the Yardi Matrix national office report for November 2019.

