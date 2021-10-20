Prime Communications Partners with SilverSky to Boost Cybersecurity Offerings Nationwide

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced that it has partnered with Nebraska-based Prime Communications (Prime), a national provider of customized technology solutions to protect and connect people and facilities.

Through the partnership, Prime will now offer SilverSky's MDR services to its customer base throughout the United States – further enhancing its overall offerings and boosting its growing cybersecurity focus.

"Just as we tell our customers that it's crucial to find the right service provider, it's just as important for Prime Communications to gain the added expertise from industry leaders such as SilverSky," said Brian Kenkel, CEO at Prime Communications. "We're pleased to partner with SilverSky to ensure that our MDR capabilities bring the highest possible value to our customers as they seek to fortify their security posture."

"We're pleased to team up with an organization such as Prime Communications that has an existing national presence and is looking to harness proven MDR capabilities to best serve their clients," said Richard Dobrow, CEO at SilverSky. "This partnership illustrates the trust that organizations place in SilverSky's ability to combat today's ever-advancing cyberthreats."

About Prime Communications

Prime Communications, Inc. provides enterprise leaders with high-performing infrastructure along with physical security and network solutions. Prime was recently named in the SD&I's Fast 50 List as a top systems integrator. Prime's services include IP video, access control, cloud-based video management, workplace violence prevention, network infrastructure, managed offerings, and design and consulting services. Prime's three critical factors of success: responsiveness, customized solutions and project management allow them to execute the most challenging projects while providing new and innovative technology solutions. For more information on Prime's complete list of services and solutions, visit www.primecominc.com.

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art MDR services are delivered through their SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

