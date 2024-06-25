SilverSky Announces FortiSOC Service

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed extended detection and response (MxDR) services, announced an exciting expansion of its Fortinet portfolio as it launches SilverSky FortiSOC services.

SilverSky's FortiSOC services integrate within the Fortinet Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) model by combining applications such as Next Gen Firewalls (FortiGate NGFW), Security Information and Event Management (FortiSIEM), Endpoint Detection and Response (FortiEDR), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (FortiSOAR) and operational technology (OT) such as their deception offering (FortiDeceptor) and other applications. SilverSky provides a 24/7 global Security Operations Center with advanced management, monitoring and response services in flexible service offerings, designed to meet the needs of Fortinet customers and partners.

"We have been a partner of Fortinet for almost 20 years, and this is a natural progression for us," said Justin Jackson, SilverSky's Chief Technology Officer. "Fortinet brings the applications that allow SilverSky to be a full stack Fortinet SOCaaS provider. With SilverSky's deep technical expertise, decades of experience managing Fortinet technologies, and a channel-centric business model, we deliver significant customer benefits to MSP partners within the Fortinet channel ecosystem."

SilverSky's commitment to the Fortinet stack and our expertise across the Fortinet applications make us uniquely qualified to offer our FortiSOC services. We look forward to continued success with our customers and partners as we launch this exciting new offering. For additional information, email us at [email protected].

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art Managed Detection and Response services are delivered through their global Security Operations Centers, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

