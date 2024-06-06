SilverSky Appoints Lukas Zanko as Chief Financial Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed extended detection and response (MxDR) services, today appointed Lukas Zanko as their Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Zanko, a highly accomplished Certified Public Accountant, embarked on his professional journey in Accounting and Audit. His most recent role was as the Chief Financial Officer of a prominent public accounting firm, where he demonstrated his exceptional financial acumen and leadership skills.

"We are thrilled to have Lukas on the team and leading our financial and accounting teams," said Richard Dobrow, SilverSky's Chief Executive Officer. "Lukas brings experience in several key areas for us, including recurring revenue businesses and delivering global financial programs. His experience with buy and sell side M&A, capital raises, and Private Equity transactions will help position SilverSky for our expected growth in the coming years."

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, and reporting to Mr. Dobrow, Mr. Zanko holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business.

